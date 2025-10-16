Final Reminder for Dexter Township Metroparks Park Pass Program and Cleanup Day Event

Metroparks Park Pass Program: Deadline for submissions is October 31, 2025
Dexter Township residents have until October 31, 2025 to submit their survey for a 2026 annual Metroparks pass. Residents can get additional information about the program at https://www.dextertownshipmi.gov/parkpass/ and can click here to access the survey or scan the QR code below.
As a reminder:
- Limit one (1) pass per home (garages, sheds, and structures under separate house numbers are ineligible).
- Please do not go to the Town Hall.
- Pass requests will only be honored via form submittal.
- If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance requesting your pass, please call 734-426-3767 ext. 151.
- For general questions, email [email protected]
Dexter Township Cleanup Day: Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm
Join us for our Annual Cleanup Day at Dexter Township Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bring your unwanted electronic items, scrap metal, tires, Styrofoam, and documents for shredding. The event will take place in the Dexter Township Hall parking lot (6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter, MI) and there is a suggested $10 donation per vehicle. As a reminder, the regular WWRA recycling bins will be removed from the parking lot the weekend of the event and will put back the following Monday.