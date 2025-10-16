Final Reminder for Dexter Township Metroparks Park Pass Program and Cleanup Day Event

Metroparks Park Pass Program: Deadline for submissions is October 31, 2025

Dexter Township residents have until October 31, 2025 to submit their survey for a 2026 annual Metroparks pass. Residents can get additional information about the program at https://www.dextertownshipmi.gov/parkpass/ and can click here to access the survey or scan the QR code below.

As a reminder:

Limit one (1) pass per home (garages, sheds, and structures under separate house numbers are ineligible).

Please do not go to the Town Hall.

Pass requests will only be honored via form submittal.

If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance requesting your pass, please call 734-426-3767 ext. 151.

For general questions, email [email protected]

Dexter Township Cleanup Day: Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 9:00am to 12:00pm

Join us for our Annual Cleanup Day at Dexter Township Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bring your unwanted electronic items, scrap metal, tires, Styrofoam, and documents for shredding. The event will take place in the Dexter Township Hall parking lot (6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter, MI) and there is a suggested $10 donation per vehicle. As a reminder, the regular WWRA recycling bins will be removed from the parking lot the weekend of the event and will put back the following Monday.

Click here to view flyer.