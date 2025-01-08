Finding Relief: Expert Tips for Urinary Issues and Kidney Stones

Photo: Dr. Jennifer Kuo. Courtesy of Trinity Health

Dr. Jennifer Kuo, a urologist with Trinity Health IHA Medical Group, recently spoke to The Sun Times News to discuss the most common urological conditions, the best ways to treat them, and much more.

STN: What are some of the most common urological conditions you treat?

Dr. Kuo: I see a lot of patients dealing with urinary issues. These issues are common in both men and women, but the specific problems do vary. The urine stream slowing down is one of the main complaints for men as they get older, while women commonly experience urgency and frequency issues.

Additionally, we treat many patients with kidney stones.

STN: What are the signs and symptoms associated with these conditions?

Dr. Kuo: Discomfort/pain is the primary symptom associated with both urinary issues and kidney stones. It’s important to not ignore any unusual discomfort or pain, as what might seem like a normal part of aging can worsen if left untreated for long enough. If you experience any discomfort or pain that is difficult to manage, it would be good to consult with your primary care physician, who may refer you to a urologist if your case is severe enough.

STN: Are there any potential long-term effects for not treating those conditions quickly?

Dr. Kuo: Ignoring urinary issues can sometimes overlook more serious problems, like bladder or prostate cancer. For men, prolonged urinary struggles can even lead to the bladder losing its ability to function properly. This is something we try to prevent by addressing the issue early. For women, untreated urinary issues can lead to significant tissue changes, which is more difficult to manage as time passes by.

In the case of kidney stones, they could grow and eventually become too large to pass on their own if not treated in a timely manner. In extreme cases, it could completely block the kidney and lead to the possibility of having to remove the kidney altogether. Again, being proactive can help prevent the worst-case scenario.

STN: What treatment options are available?

Dr. Kuo: Medications can often be effective for urinary issues. Men may be prescribed prostate medications, while women may be prescribed bladder medications or treatments related to menopausal changes. In some cases, dietary and behavioral adjustments can also help alleviate symptoms.

For kidney stones, prevention is the best approach. Maintaining proper hydration is crucial, so people should aim to drink between 2-2.5 liters of water each day to help the urinary system best function.

Surgical treatments are also available, but these are primarily only for extreme cases. For urinary issues, we perform procedures that help widen the channels through which urine passes – this is particularly common for men with enlarged prostates. Surgery is also a possibility for patients with kidney stones that are too large to pass naturally.

STN: Is there anything else you’d like to share that might be important for people to know?

Dr. Kuo: I would just like to reiterate how important it is to be proactive about your health. Many people experience issues as they age, but with early intervention, we can help manage or even resolve these issues before they become more severe. If you notice any changes in your urinary habits or experience pain or discomfort, it’s best to get it evaluated as soon as possible. Early treatment can make a huge difference in your overall health and long-term quality of life.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kuo, please call (734) 712-8100.