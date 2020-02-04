Advertisement





The weather was better and so was our attendance. We started off with what turned out to be a lengthy discussion about finding a home for our senior citizens. Every community has developed some sort of senior program over the years and they have evolved in different ways. The Dexter seniors have enjoyed a favorable deal with the school district for the past 25 years but now that the building is being sold there will be a period of transition to something new and different and…….unknown. The seniors don’t have any ability to seek tax funding on their own so some new structure needs to be developed. Several people in the room appear ready to get involved and get the ball rolling.

City residents will finally get a chance on May 5 to approve a new fire/police/municipal building. This is an ambitious solution to a long-standing problem. We will learn more about this as we get closer to election day.

Sheri Montoye, executive director of Faith in Action, brought us up to date on the progress of the Hill Top View development. Opponents and proponents have been holding information sessions.

We had a brief discussion about how to handle needed improvements on private roads. While our resident road commissioner and township supervisor were willing to offer some guidance it was pretty clear that private roads are the responsibility of the private owners.

We jumped on the opportunity of having Scio Township Supervisor Jack Knowles present to learn more about the big new development at the end of Baker Road where it runs into Jackson Road. This project includes over 400 residences along with a 100 bed “senior facility” and assorted commercial components. It is well along in the planning process and is pretty likely to actually happen. There are no sewer or annexation issues since it is quite away from the City of Dexter boundary but it is in the Dexter School District.

Jack also mentioned that plans are being developed for re-use of the old University Microfilm building at the corner of Zeeb and Jackson. The building has been vacant for a long time and would be demolished to allow construction of a complicated mixed-use development. This one is not quite so far along.

We had a general shout out of appreciation to the Chamber of Commerce for the wonderful Dexter ice festival. It was truly spectacular.

We don’t talk much about national issues. It is not against any rule it is just that opinions are pretty well-formed and we would rather focus on fully understanding things closer to home. But……friend Phil Arbour felt that we should get off the path given all of the national excitement and try to make a prediction on the outcome of the Super Bowl. We settled on supporting Mary Ellen Miller who’s pool numbers are 0-0. That also pretty much summed up our interest in the Super Bowl as well.