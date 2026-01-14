Fire Station Progress, Land Deals, and Year-End Business Mark Dexter Council’s Final Meeting of 2025

Dexter City Council wrapped up its final meeting of the year on Dec. 22 with a mix of visible progress, behind-the-scenes negotiations, and routine approvals that together signal where the city is headed in early 2026. From updates on the nearly finished fire station to land agreements and budget adjustments, the evening offered a snapshot of a city closing out the year while lining up its next steps.

Fire station construction moves toward completion

City Manager Justin Breyer reported that construction on Dexter’s new fire station continues to advance, with exterior work drawing particular attention. The building’s outer appearance is largely complete, and interior work is progressing. At the most recent construction update, the projected completion date remained late February. Breyer told council members they should expect to see remaining “soft costs,” items like professional fees and final administrative expenses, along with a lease agreement, come forward in January.

Mayor Shawn Keough echoed the optimism, saying he was pleased with how the outside of the station is shaping up and thanked staff for their work as the project enters its final stretch.

Property agreements and due diligence underway

Breyer also updated council on land-related matters. The city has fully executed a purchase and sale agreement with Dr. Shoukri for the propert on the corner of Meadow View Drive and Ann Arbor Street. City staff are now assembling the required materials for the due-diligence period, which includes environmental reviews and property information.

Work is also moving forward on a proposed pre-annexation agreement involving Baker Road Land Holdings, also referred to as the “Sloan-Kingsley property” adjacent to the Dexter Crossing subdivision and Bishop Circle Business Park. City Attorney Doug Munzel is drafting the agreement, which will be reviewed by staff before being shared with the property owner. City officials expect the proposal to come before City Council at its first meeting in January.

Council members were also informed that the city secured an additional $10,000 in grant funding for the Mill Creek Park playground project. The funding was awarded through Destination Ann Arbor’s Sustainable Community Tourism Action Program and will support planned improvements to the park’s play area.

Council eyes broadband permit details

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol’s report prompted a detailed discussion about a proposed telecommunications permit application under Michigan’s METRO Act. The application, submitted by Surf Air Wireless, would allow the installation of fiber and conduit in public rights-of-way.

Council members raised concerns about whether the application was sufficiently complete, focusing on the need for clear, plain-language explanations and detailed route maps. Aniol explained that while state law sets a 45-day window for council action once an application is deemed complete, determining when that clock officially starts can be complicated. Staff have been working with the applicant to fill in gaps before a public hearing is scheduled, to avoid unnecessary delays or denials later.

Council ultimately agreed to move the process forward while reserving the right to request additional information or impose conditions if needed.

Mayor highlights regional fire funding talks

In his year-end report, Mayor Keough noted that the fire department funding allocation approved earlier this month has drawn interest from neighboring communities. While some partner jurisdictions did not pass the same funding measure, Keough said they have expressed interest in further discussions. Dexter Township has already reached out to set up a meeting, and additional conversations are expected in the coming months.

Keough also said contract negotiations with the city’s bargaining units are progressing, with both sides having exchanged proposals. A closed session is expected in January to discuss details.

Consent agenda approved

Council approved the consent agenda in a single vote. Items included more than $1.14 million in bills and payroll, first-quarter budget amendments for the current fiscal year, amendments to an easement agreement at Dexter Mill, acceptance of a new pedestrian pathway easement, and setting a Jan. 12 public hearing date for the telecommunications permit application.

The complete meeting packet and link to the video can be found on the city’s website.