| 30 sec read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Emily and Tony Paris with their new addition Eloise

The first baby of 2020 for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System was born at 12:25 am yesterday morning inside the St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Family Birth Center. She is a beautiful, healthy baby girl. Here is her information.

Parents Names : Emily and Tony Paris

: Emily and Tony Paris Parent’s City of Residence : Livonia

: Livonia Baby’s Name : Eloise

: Eloise Siblings : No siblings (first child)

: No siblings (first child) Time of Birth : 12:25 a.m., Jan. 1, 2020

: 12:25 a.m., Jan. 1, 2020 Weight : 6lb 9oz

: 6lb 9oz Length: 19 1/2 in

Eloise is among one of the first to arrive in Michigan. The Henry Ford Health System saw their first birth at 1:55 a.m. Beaumont Hospital in Troy reported their first birth at 12:45 a.m. Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center reports a baby boy born at 12:39 a.m. So far among the hospitals reporting, Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids has the lead with a baby girl born at 12:19 a.m. just edging out Eloise for top state honors.

Congratulations and best wishes to all new parents as they begin 2020 and a new decade (depending on how you calculate the start and end of the decade) with their bundles of joy.

