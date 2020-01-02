| 30 sec read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |
The first baby of 2020 for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System was born at 12:25 am yesterday morning inside the St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Family Birth Center. She is a beautiful, healthy baby girl. Here is her information.
- Parents Names: Emily and Tony Paris
- Parent’s City of Residence: Livonia
- Baby’s Name: Eloise
- Siblings: No siblings (first child)
- Time of Birth: 12:25 a.m., Jan. 1, 2020
- Weight: 6lb 9oz
- Length: 19 1/2 in
Eloise is among one of the first to arrive in Michigan. The Henry Ford Health System saw their first birth at 1:55 a.m. Beaumont Hospital in Troy reported their first birth at 12:45 a.m. Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center reports a baby boy born at 12:39 a.m. So far among the hospitals reporting, Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids has the lead with a baby girl born at 12:19 a.m. just edging out Eloise for top state honors.
Congratulations and best wishes to all new parents as they begin 2020 and a new decade (depending on how you calculate the start and end of the decade) with their bundles of joy.