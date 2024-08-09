First Congregational Church UCC of Chelsea’s Gift to Jasmynn’s Voice 

Community News

On July 28, 2024, the members of First Congregational Church UCC of Chelsea presented a gift of $3,600 to the Archer family of Adrian who are the founders of Jasmynn’s Voice. Shown in the photo are (l. to r.) Melissa Archer, Jasmyn Archer, Pastor Wallace Tatara, Kathy Grau (FCC Chair of Mission & Outreach) and Jasmyn’s two cousins, Mackenzie and Emerson.

Jasmynn’s Voice is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization based in Adrian, Michigan. It was inspired by Jasmynn Archer, who at the age of 3 was diagnosed with autism. She is a nonverbal communicator and now uses an iPad to help her learn and communicate. This device gives her and many others the opportunity to express themselves.

Jazz has been a vibrant part of this congregation, along with her parents. The church’s mission was to provide funding for the purchase of additional communication apps or iPads for other children such as Jazz. The non-profit is helping families connect in this way through educational apps. Apps designed specifically to “speak” for nonverbal kids/adults on the spectrum can be the key to unlock silence, improve behavioral struggles, anxiety and frustration.

Autism is on the rise, with recent estimates in children being 1 in 36, according to the CDC. Jasmynn’s Voice currently serves 18 counties in Michigan and has helped hundreds of families with the tools and guidance to help their child communicate and be understood in a neurotypical world.

To learn more or to donate, go to www.jasmynnsvoice.org or www.facebook.com/jasmynnsvoice. P. O. Box 1592, Adrian, MI. 49221