First CWD-Positive Wild Deer Reported in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County confirms its first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer—what it means for local hunters and wildlife

Photo: Two healthy deer roam Watkins Lake State Park and Preserve in Washtenaw County. Photo from MDNR

Washtenaw County has recorded its first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer, making it the 15th county in Michigan where the fatal neurological disease has been detected, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

An adult buck in Salem Township, reported to be acting ill, tested positive for CWD. The finding was confirmed by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and further validated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

CWD affects white-tailed deer, elk, and moose, gradually deteriorating the animal’s nervous system. It spreads slowly but persistently across the landscape. In Michigan, the disease has already been identified in wild deer from Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Ogemaw counties.

“The expansion of chronic wasting disease to Washtenaw County is consistent with the slow spread we’ve seen throughout Michigan,” says Chad Fedewa, acting DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist. “This case was identified thanks to a resident who saw a deer that appeared ill and reported it to us. Every piece of data is valuable in helping us make science-based decisions to support Michigan’s wildlife. We are grateful that Michigan residents value deer and stay engaged in this way.”

To aid detection efforts, residents can report sightings of sick wildlife through the state’s online tracking system at Michigan.gov/EyesInTheField. CWD testing remains available at multiple locations across the state, with various options for hunters, including drop boxes, staffed check stations, and partner processors.

Since CWD was first detected in Michigan’s wild deer population in 2015, over 109,000 deer have been tested. In total, more than 143,000 samples have been analyzed through DNR surveillance efforts since 2002, resulting in 261 confirmed cases.

Although there have been no reported cases of CWD infecting humans, health officials recommend that infected animals not be consumed. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises hunters to take precautions when handling deer, such as wearing gloves and avoiding contact with brain and spinal tissues.

Proper carcass disposal is also crucial to prevent the spread of the disease. The DNR urges hunters to dispose of remains in landfills or regular trash pickup rather than leaving them in the environment.

For more details on chronic wasting disease, visit Michigan.gov/CWD