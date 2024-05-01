First Half Explosion Lifts Saline Soccer Past Dexter

The battle between SEC Red second-place teams was a one-sided affair when the Saline rolled to a 7-0 win over Dexter in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night.

The Hornets and Dreadnaughts both entered the contest at 4-1 in the Red, trailing league leading Skyline by one game.

The game was scoreless for the first 23 minutes when the Hornets Sienna Snyder knocked in a direct kick with just under 18 minutes left in the half.

With just under 12 minutes left in the half, Ellie Warden took a centering pass and tucked it inside the left post for a 2-0 Saline lead.

The flood gates opened in the final ten minutes when Sadie Walsh, Nora Walsh found the net, and Snyder scored her second of the game for a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Makena Means and Bella Barnes would add goals in the second half for Saline to make the final 5-0.

Norah Dawid and Kaylee Mitzel split the time in net for the shutout for the Hornets.

Saline will take on Ann Arbor Huron Thursday night in the final regular season conference game. The win over Dexter clinched a spot in the top half of the season ending SEC Red Games Round Robin where the top four team in the conference will play each other for a chance at the SEC Red title.