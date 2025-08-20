August 20, 2025

First Presbyterian Church of Saline Completes Successful “Ten2Give” Shoe Drive for Soles4Souls

STN Staff

Saline

First Presbyterian Church of Saline Completes Successful “Ten2Give” Shoe Drive for Soles4Souls

First Presbyterian Church of Saline has announced the completion of its “Ten2Give” shoe drive in partnership with Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing.

Over the course of ten months, the church collected a total of 10,255 pairs of shoes, surpassing all expectations.

“Our hope was to serve in a way that was practical, accessible, and far-reaching,” said Pastor Kimberly Secrist Ashby of First Presbyterian Church of Saline. “The 10,255 pairs of shoes we gathered represent thousands of lives touched—with every pair offering comfort, dignity, or economic opportunity.”

Volunteers with the final shoe count. Photo: First Presbyterian Church of Saline

The collected shoes will be delivered to Soles4Souls to support their mission of providing footwear to people in crisis situations and empowering small business owners in developing nations through micro-enterprise programs. Gently used shoes, instead of being discarded into landfills, will now find new purpose—helping lift families out of poverty and keeping children and adults protected and on the move.

To learn more about Soles4Souls or find out how to donate or get involved, visit www.soles4souls.org.

