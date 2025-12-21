Chelsea Area Emergency Response Calls, Dec. 14-20, 2025

Chelsea police, fire, and EMS crews responded to a high volume of calls between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, with medical emergencies accounting for the majority of responses, along with traffic crashes, fire alarms, and a smaller number of police-related incidents.

Medical calls dominated the week, particularly involving older residents, falls, breathing difficulties, chest pain, and hospital transports.

On Dec. 18 and 17, responders handled a wide range of medical situations, including possible stroke symptoms involving a child at a downtown restaurant, patients with altered mental status, psychiatric and mental health-related calls, suicidal statements reported by family members, and multiple transports to Chelsea Hospital. Medical calls also came in from I-94, apartment complexes, and wellness facilities.

Medical activity remained heavy on Dec. 19, with numerous calls involving weakness, falls, abdominal pain, breathing problems, fainting episodes, alcohol intoxication, and lift assists. Several elderly residents required help after falls or difficulty getting out of chairs. One elderly man was found deceased at a residence on West Middle Street; dispatch records indicated a do-not-resuscitate order was in place.

On Dec. 20, responders assisted multiple patients along South Main Street, including a man taken to the hospital after a reaction to medication, a woman with chest pain transported to Chelsea Hospital, and another medical emergency reported at a restaurant. Additional calls that day included breathing difficulties, non-emergency medical transports, and assistance at Silver Maples.

Traffic incidents increased midweek, particularly on Dec. 16 and 17. Several crashes were reported near the Railroad and McKinley streets area, some involving airbag deployment and temporary blockage of train tracks. Other incidents included a deer-related crash on South Main Street and multiple injury accidents near downtown and along Werkner Road.

Fire crews responded to several alarms, including fire alarm activations on Wilkinson Street. No major structure fires were reported during the period, though fire units were frequently dispatched alongside EMS to assist with medical calls and mobility issues.

Police activity included family and fraud-related calls, such as reported assaults involving family members, a serious assault reported on North Biggs Street with fire and EMS responding to assist, larceny complaints near North Main Street, a stolen license plate, and reports of online extortion threats. Officers also responded to a possible home invasion on Walnut Drive in Sylvan Township.

Other calls included reports of icy sidewalks near Dewey and McKinley streets, traffic stops, welfare checks, and parking or safety-related concerns.

The majority of calls involved residents needing medical assistance rather than criminal activity, and many situations were resolved without serious incident.