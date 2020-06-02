Advertisement

| 90 sec read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Discussions, questions and decisions are turning into more of a reality for a fire station to be built next to Webster Township Hall.

This past week, pieces of the future Dexter Area Fire Department station were delivered to the planned location off of Webster Church Road.

It’s a big deal for Webster Township, whose board approved planning and building a manned station in 2019 after years of discussion. The township board’s main reasoning to finally move forward on a build was addressing the longer response times to parts of the township.

Advertisement

With the construction pieces now outside the township hall, township supervisor John Kingsley agreed this is an important step for the township.

Some of the pieces that will become the Webster Township/Dexter Area Fire Department fire station

“Obviously, it has been a long time in getting to this stage,” Kingsley said. “From the beginning with the purchase of the land, saving money for the construction and a multitude of plan revisions.”

He said having emergency service personnel at this location will benefit all of Webster’s residents, especially those living in the northeastern portion of the township.

“It will benefit all residents in the DAFD service area by providing more flexibility for the Chief to provide staffing where needed,” Kingsley said.

Webster Township has dedicated up to $2.8 million for the station to be built as a two full double bay emergency services building with living quarters that meets all codes of the state of Michigan.

The DAFD has stations in downtown Dexter and in Dexter Township on North Territorial Road. Webster has been home to a truck and other equipment, but it has not had a manned station in the sense of having living quarters and the other amenities needed in a modern station to house firefighting personnel.

DAFD Chief Robert Smith said this will have a “tremendous positive impact on response time in Webster Township once the station is staffed.”

“We are excited to be able to improve our service capability,” Smith said. “We should see response time reduced as much as 10 minutes in some areas.”

In answering the question, what do you want the community to know about this development, Smith said, “The Dexter Area Fire Department deeply appreciates the work of the Webster Township Board in making this a reality.”

At this point, Kingsley said the construction schedule is out the window because of the delayed start.

However, now with some of the building pieces at the location, the process appears to be moving forward in earnest. The township board will most likely get an update on the schedule and other station details at its June 16 meeting.