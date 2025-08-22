Five Ways to Cut Down on Unwanted Calls

Community News

If you feel like you get more than your share of unwanted calls, you’re not alone. To slow down these persistent calls, some of which lead straight to scams, take a few simple steps.

Register your phone number for free in the National Do Not Call Registry. Registering will likely reduce the number of unwanted calls you get. Unfortunately, it won’t stop calls from scammers to your home and mobile phone, and there are still organizations and groups allowed to call you. Hang up on robocalls. Getting a lot of recorded messages trying to sell you something? Odds are the calls are not legal. Don’t press any numbers or call back. Instead, hang up and report them at DoNotCall.gov Use your phone’s built-in features. Many cell phones have settings that let you block calls from specific numbers or send certain calls straight to voicemail, especially if they come from a phone number you don’t recognize. Check call-blocking or call-labeling services. Find out what your phone company offers by contacting their customer service using a phone number or website you know is right. Watch a short video to help you block unwanted calls on your cell phone or home phone. Research apps to filter calls before downloading. Some call-blocking apps are free, while others charge. At ctia.org, you can see the wireless industry’s list of call-blocking apps. See what independent experts are saying and check the ratings and reviews on your online app store before you decide on a call-blocking app.

Learn more about how to stop unwanted calls at ftc.gov/calls.