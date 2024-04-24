SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media
road grader smoothing out a gravel road

“Fix the Dang Gravel Roads” Event Coming to Lyndon Twp

by Doug Marrin
written by Doug Marrin 2 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

Rev up some family fun with road talk at the Lyndon Township Hall. Yes. That’s correct. Talking about fixing our roads and family fun have been blended into one event, hopefully paving the way for smoother driving.

The Lyndon Township Local Roads Advisory Committee, headed by local resident Chris Godwin, has organized a community event at the Lyndon Township Hall. The event, set to take place on North Territorial just east of M52, will run from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, May 4, with a rain date of May 18.

The committee serves as the intermediary between the township and the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC). It is tasked with advising township trustees on roadwork funding and planning, as well as communicating with residents about local road projects. This year marks the inaugural year of the committee’s efforts to deepen their understanding of maintaining and funding gravel road improvements. A key aspect of their learning came from a presentation titled “Gravel Road Basics” by Peter Torola from the Center for Technology & Training at Michigan Tech, highlighting the lack of uniform standards for gravel road evaluation in Michigan.

The upcoming event aims to engage the community by providing opportunities for residents to interact with WCRC representatives and learn more about local road maintenance initiatives. The event will also showcase local services and provide family-friendly activities.

Featured at the event will be a road grader and a signal truck from the WCRC for attendees to explore. Additionally, the Chelsea Area Fire Authority will display a fire truck, and the Chelsea District Library’s bookmobile, Mobee, will be present. Activities will include a bike decorating parade hosted by the Border to Border Trail and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation. For refreshments, the Awesome Dogs hotdog stand will be on-site.

The event intends to be both educational and entertaining, aiming to connect the community with the people and machinery behind local road services, while also offering fun activities and local food options.

flyer about a meeting to address the condition of gravel roads

Photo courtesy of WCRC

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: gravel roadsroad repairWashtenaw County Road Commission
FacebookTwitterEmail

Doug Marrin is the editor of the Sun Times News, a trusted source of news and information for the communities of Western Washtenaw County. He has lived in the Dexter area since 1985 and has family ties in the area going back to the 1950s giving him a deep understanding of the community's needs and aspirations, making him a pivotal figure in keeping the residents of western Washtenaw County connected and engaged.

Related Posts

Chelsea Farmers Market Opens May 1st

Border-to-Border trail improvements coming to sections in Lyndon Township

Team 1502’s Journey at the Michigan State Robotics Championship

Chelsea High School ranked in the Top 3 percent of Michigan high schools

The Story Behind the Astounding DTE Foundation Trail

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Report 4-23-24

Independent Bookstores Day Celebrates its 11th Anniversary

A Century of Life and Lessons: Silver Maples’ Centenarians Defy Aging Stereotypes

Earth Day: a High Priority Chelsea Rotary

Chelsea Track and Field Teams Split with Pinckney

Saline Sets Public Hearing for 2024-2025 Budget

City of Saline Renews Contract with Saline Main Street for a Reduced Amount

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

The 200-Year Saga of the...
Encore Theatre Goes To the...
Dexter Baseball Hold Off Rival...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo
8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 268-6269
Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Facebook
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×