“Fix the Dang Gravel Roads” Event Coming to Lyndon Twp

Rev up some family fun with road talk at the Lyndon Township Hall. Yes. That’s correct. Talking about fixing our roads and family fun have been blended into one event, hopefully paving the way for smoother driving.

The Lyndon Township Local Roads Advisory Committee, headed by local resident Chris Godwin, has organized a community event at the Lyndon Township Hall. The event, set to take place on North Territorial just east of M52, will run from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, May 4, with a rain date of May 18.

The committee serves as the intermediary between the township and the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC). It is tasked with advising township trustees on roadwork funding and planning, as well as communicating with residents about local road projects. This year marks the inaugural year of the committee’s efforts to deepen their understanding of maintaining and funding gravel road improvements. A key aspect of their learning came from a presentation titled “Gravel Road Basics” by Peter Torola from the Center for Technology & Training at Michigan Tech, highlighting the lack of uniform standards for gravel road evaluation in Michigan.

The upcoming event aims to engage the community by providing opportunities for residents to interact with WCRC representatives and learn more about local road maintenance initiatives. The event will also showcase local services and provide family-friendly activities.

Featured at the event will be a road grader and a signal truck from the WCRC for attendees to explore. Additionally, the Chelsea Area Fire Authority will display a fire truck, and the Chelsea District Library’s bookmobile, Mobee, will be present. Activities will include a bike decorating parade hosted by the Border to Border Trail and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation. For refreshments, the Awesome Dogs hotdog stand will be on-site.

The event intends to be both educational and entertaining, aiming to connect the community with the people and machinery behind local road services, while also offering fun activities and local food options.

Photo courtesy of WCRC