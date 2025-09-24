Flash Flood Warning Issued Until 9AM for Washtenaw County

A severe Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Washtenaw County, MI, effective immediately until 9:00 AM EDT today, due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain with 1 to 4 inches already fallen, posing a risk of flash flooding in urban areas, highways, and low-lying regions.

FFWDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 900 AM EDT.

* At 550 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Milan, Willis and Whittaker.

