September 24, 2025

Flash Flood Warning Issued Until 9AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A severe Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Washtenaw County, MI, effective immediately until 9:00 AM EDT today, due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain with 1 to 4 inches already fallen, posing a risk of flash flooding in urban areas, highways, and low-lying regions.

FFWDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 900 AM EDT.

* At 550 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Milan, Willis and Whittaker.

Click here to see original alert

