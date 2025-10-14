Flat Rock Hands Milan a Tough 51-14 Loss

The Milan Big Reds opened strong Friday night but couldn’t keep pace as Flat Rock pulled away for a 51-14 victory in Huron League play.

Early Promise for Milan

Milan struck first midway through the opening quarter when Cam Dessellier connected with Jacob Offerman on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Fred Brown added the extra point to give the Big Reds a 7-0 lead. Flat Rock answered before the quarter ended with a 7-yard scoring run by Ben Scully, knotting the game at 7-7.

Flat Rock Surges in the Second

Momentum shifted in the second quarter as the Rams capitalized on turnovers and big plays. Jacob Booth returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown, and Scully followed with a 1-yard scoring run to extend Flat Rock’s advantage. Milan briefly slowed the surge when Shawn Ballard hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dessellier, but the Rams led 29-7 at halftime and never looked back.

Explosive Plays Seal It

Flat Rock added two more touchdowns in the third quarter — a 64-yard pass from Joel Scully to Jordan Godfrey and a 30-yard fumble recovery return by Landon Higdon. In the fourth, David Riddle broke loose for a 99-yard touchdown run, putting the finishing touch on the Rams’ dominant night.

Leaders for the Big Reds

Despite the loss, Shawn Ballard continued to shine for Milan, rushing for 111 yards on 20 carries and adding a receiving touchdown. Dessellier threw for 68 yards and both Milan touchdowns, while Offerman caught five passes for 42 yards and a score.