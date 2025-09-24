September 24, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Flood Advisory Issued Until 5:30PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Flood Advisory Issued Until 5:30PM for Washtenaw County

A Minor Flood Advisory is in effect for Monroe and Washtenaw counties in southeast Michigan until 5:30 PM EDT today, with heavy rainfall from thunderstorms expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents are urged to exercise caution as 2 to 4 inches of rain have already fallen, and additional flooding is likely.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Monroe and Washtenaw.

* WHEN…Until 530 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last hour, bringing total rainfall amounts
to 2 to 4 inches so far today.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Saline, Milan, Willis, Whittaker, Oakville, Pittsfield
Township and Cone.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Flood Advisory Issued Until 5:30PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Benjamin Christopher Daugherty

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News