Flood Advisory Issued Until 5:30PM for Washtenaw County

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Monroe and Washtenaw.
* WHEN…Until 530 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last hour, bringing total rainfall amounts
to 2 to 4 inches so far today.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Saline, Milan, Willis, Whittaker, Oakville, Pittsfield
Township and Cone.
