Flood Advisory Issued Until 5:30PM for Washtenaw County

A Minor Flood Advisory is in effect for Monroe and Washtenaw counties in southeast Michigan until 5:30 PM EDT today, with heavy rainfall from thunderstorms expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents are urged to exercise caution as 2 to 4 inches of rain have already fallen, and additional flooding is likely.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following

counties, Monroe and Washtenaw.

* WHEN…Until 530 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen in the last hour, bringing total rainfall amounts

to 2 to 4 inches so far today.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Saline, Milan, Willis, Whittaker, Oakville, Pittsfield

Township and Cone.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Click here to see original alert