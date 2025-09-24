Flood Advisory Issued Until 9:30AM for Washtenaw County

A Minor Flood Advisory is in effect for Washtenaw County, MI until 9:30 AM EDT this morning, as excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is likely to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents in locations such as Ypsilanti, Saline, and Milan should be cautious of flooded roads and are advised to avoid driving through affected areas.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following

county, Washtenaw.

* WHEN…Until 930 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 521 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ypsilanti, Saline, Milan, Willis, Whittaker and Pittsfield

Township.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

