Flood Advisory Issued Until 9:30AM for Washtenaw County

A Minor Flood Advisory is in effect for Washtenaw County, MI until 9:30 AM EDT this morning, as excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is likely to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents in locations such as Ypsilanti, Saline, and Milan should be cautious of flooded roads and are advised to avoid driving through affected areas.
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
county, Washtenaw.
* WHEN…Until 930 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 521 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ypsilanti, Saline, Milan, Willis, Whittaker and Pittsfield
Township.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood