September 24, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Flood Advisory Issued Until 9:30AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Flood Advisory Issued Until 9:30AM for Washtenaw County

A Minor Flood Advisory is in effect for Washtenaw County, MI until 9:30 AM EDT this morning, as excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is likely to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents in locations such as Ypsilanti, Saline, and Milan should be cautious of flooded roads and are advised to avoid driving through affected areas.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
county, Washtenaw.

* WHEN…Until 930 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 521 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ypsilanti, Saline, Milan, Willis, Whittaker and Pittsfield
Township.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Library Hosts Info Night on College Savings Plans

Traci Husse

Chelsea Quilters Provide Comfort With Handmade Donations

Traci Husse

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News