Flu Shot Clinic and Wellness Fair at Chelsea Senior Center

Community News

Autumn’s arrival signifies the annual Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) Flu Shot Clinic and Wellness Fair. On October 9, knowledgeable community members will be available between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to share an array of services and timely tools to benefit the well-being of your entire family this winter.

Chelsea Senior Center’s Wellness Fair flagship offerings include the senior flu vaccine for those who are 65 years of age and older and the quadrivalent flu vaccine for those younger than 65. If the current covid vaccine is released, it will be available as well. UM Health administers all vaccines. While the Wellness Fair is a drop-in event, please make a reservation for your vaccines by calling (734) 475-9242. All vaccines are free.



Returning to CSC’s Wellness Fair is the popular Posture Party at 10:00 a.m.; an opportunity to get tips on your posture for enhancing health, aiding in reducing falls, and supporting your continued engagement in your favorite activities. Additional break-out sessions include “Ask the Expert” regarding gout at 11:00 a.m., and an informational session on open enrollment of Medicare / Medicaid at 12:00 p.m.



During the Wellness Fair, Chelsea Area Fire Authority will facilitate applications for free reflective address signs and free door lockboxes for seniors aged 60 or older. These safety options are available due to grant funding received by Chelsea Senior Center via the American Rescue Plan Act. Emergency responders are aided by reflective signs and doorknob lockboxes to respond more quickly to medical emergencies.

The Wellness Fair offerings also include blood pressure checks, information on WAVE bus routes, nonpartisan election rights, senior nutrition and Next-of-Kin law. Representatives from 5 Healthy Towns, Community Health Services of Washtenaw County, AgeWays, Chelsea Hospital, Catholic Social Services, League of Women Voters, WAVE, Cole Funeral Home, Faith In Action and Say Yes to Seniors Washtenaw County will be at the Wellness Fair to provide information and answer questions.