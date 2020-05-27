Advertisement

Arts and Eats is a great way to bring two fun, creative things together for Chelsea families to enjoy.

This class creates some kind of food with an artistic flair. It’s for kids, families and really anyone wanting to explore food and art. It’s offered through Chelsea Community Education.

Instructor Elisabeth Seymour said she’s been offering it to North Creek children for the past few years, “in hopes of giving children an affordable way to enjoy both art and food.”

“The children always seem to enjoy it and often return for multiple sessions,” she said.

However, the recent classes had to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course, we had to cancel the in-person meetings during this time; but got creative and started Zoom classes,” Seymour said.

Each session they explore different themes, she said, often connected to seasons or holidays.

“We make simple recipes and crafts or combine the two and make food art,” Seymour said.

For example, they recently used the idea of the classic ‘Ants on a Log’ (raisins in peanut butter filled celery) but got far more creative.

“We made butterflies (with strawberry wings), snails (with bananas or strawberries sliced as ‘coins’ to represent the shell and a grape for the head), caterpillars (with blueberries and grapes),” Seymour said. “Some of the kiddos let their own imagination soar and came up with worms, spiders and crazy creations that didn’t have a name.”

The activities are designed to allow children to participate without much help, but parents can and do join in.

Arts and Eats instructor Elisabeth Seymour is joined by her third and second grade children Nora and Aaron during a recent class being taught remotely and virtually through Zoom.

“That’s the best part!” Seymour said. “Helping children find their own creative spark and seeing them having so much fun with relatively simple ingredients.”

And the payoff is a tasty treat.

The next virtual sessions are scheduled in June (June 4-June 18) at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Interested families can contact Community Education at 734-433-2208, ext. 6074.