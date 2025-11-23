Ford Field Bound! Dexter Routs Groves to Reach D2 State Finals

There was no snowstorm to stop the Dexter Air-Raid attack Saturday as the Dreadnaughts rolled past Birmingham Groves 41-6 to advance to the D2 state finals for the first time in school history.

The last time Dexter reached the state semifinals in 2022; the game was played in near blizzard conditions in Portage and the Dreadnaughts came up short in an overtime loss.

That was not the case Saturday in Ypsilanti when Dexter took on Groves in near perfect conditions for late November.

The Dreadnaughts passing game never missed a beat as the Dreads dominated from the start and cruised past the Falcons and advanced to finals at Ford Field in Detroit against the defending state champion Orchard Lake St. Mary Friday night at 7:00.

Dexter’s passing game, with the nickname Air-Raid was on point from the start.

The Dreads defense forced a three and out to start the game and just moments later Cooper Arnedt connected with Cole Novara for a 34-yard scoring pass and a 7-0 lead.

While it is the Dexter offense that gets all the headlines, the Dreads defense forced another three and out and forced another Falcons punt.

A few plays later, Brady Arbaugh ran it in from eight yards out for a 14-0 lead.

Groves answered quickly with a 41-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 14-6, but it would be all Dreadnaughts from there.

Arbaugh busted across from two yards out late in the first for a 21-6 lead heading to the second.

Early in the second the lead grew to 27-6 when Arnedt hit Novara from 34 yards out.

Groves drove inside the Dexter 10, but the Dreads defense forced a turnover on downs.

The teams traded punts and Dexter quickly moved down the field when Arnedt connected with Novara from 18 yards out for a 34-6 halftime lead.

The touchdown catch was the third of the game for Novara and it set a new MHSAA state record for TD catches in a season with 27, he would add to that record in the third quarter with his 28th of the season to make it 41-6 and start a running clock.

Novara also set two more MHSAA single-season records in the contest with his 118th reception for a total of 2098 yards. He finished the day with 13 catches for 194 yards and four scores.

Arnedt completed 19 of 26 passes for 300 yards and four scores. He is on the verge of multiple MHSAA records himself heading into Friday’s state championship game.

Arbaugh finished with 47 yards rushing and two scores, while Jack Votaw gad 31 yards on six carries.

Oliver Hutchison caught three passes for 68 yards and William Simpson caught three passes for 38 yards.

The Dexter came up huge for the Dreadnaughts, holding a Groves team that averaging 31 points a game to its lowest output of the season.

The Dreadnaughts (12-1) will be looking for its first state title Friday night and will be facing a OLSM (10-2) team that will be looking for its tenth football state title.