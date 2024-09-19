Former Councilmember Ray Tell Announces Write-In Campaign for Dexter City Council

After over 25 years of dedicated public service to the City of Dexter, former Councilmember Ray Tell is throwing his hat back into the ring.

Tell, who retired in 2018, is now running as a write-in candidate for Dexter City Council. His long history of civic involvement includes leadership on several key boards and commissions such as the Planning Commission, Parks Commission, Fire Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals. He also served as Chair for both the Planning Commission and Fire Board, leaving a lasting mark on the community’s growth and development.

“I’m not looking to leave a legacy,” Tell said. “I’ve served this community for decades, and when I see a need, I step up. With fiscal responsibility being my primary focus, I just want to make sure the decisions we make today will still serve Dexter 20 or 30 years down the line.”

Tell, who played a pivotal role in advocating for fiscal responsibility and transparency during his time in office, highlighted his past work in ensuring that long-term infrastructure needs, such as sewer and road maintenance, were planned and budgeted for properly. “When the big expenses hit—like the sewer plant—we need to be ready. We’ve always kept funds set aside for that, and I want to make sure we continue that practice,” Tell emphasized.

The former council member also touched on his desire to preserve Dexter’s rich history. During previous debates about the regional fire department, Tell worked to ensure that the city’s 135-year history of fire protection would not be forgotten. “We need to honor our past while moving forward,” he explained. “It’s about acknowledging the traditions that shaped us and making sure they’re reflected in the decisions we make for the future.”

As a write-in candidate, Dexter voters will need to write his name on the ballot. “I’ll definitely get two votes—mine and my wife’s,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m out there trying to get the word around. Absentee ballots are coming in soon, and I want people to know that I’m here, ready to serve.”

Photo: Ray Tell. Photo by Doug Marrin