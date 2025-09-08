Former Dexter Girls Swim & Dive Coach Cory Bergen to be Inducted into MHSCA Hall of Fame

The highest honor a coach can receive. Former Dexter High School Girls Swim & Dive Head Coach Cory Bergen is being inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Association (MHSCA) Hall of Fame.

Bergen had a coaching career that included his teams earning 1st in their division for 23 years in a row, 2 state championships, 8 runner ups, countless All-State and All-Americans, as well as him earning individual honors such as numerous Coach of the Year awards and winning the Matt Mann award, the highest honor the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

The induction ceremony is set for Sept. 14, at the Convention Center at the Comfort Inn and Suites located in Mt. Pleasant. The Michigan High School Coaches Association was founded on the campus of Central Michigan University in 1954

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) announced this good news on Sept. 8.

“Congratulations to former DHS Girls Swim & Dive Head Coach Cory Bergen, who will be inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Association (MHSCA) Hall of Fame on September 14, 2025. This is the highest honor a Michigan high school coach can receive, as inductees are chosen from across all sports,” DCS said.

Describing the longtime coach and why he was special, DCS Athletic Director Mike Bavineau said, “One of Coach Bergen’s greatest strengths was the time he devoted to building meaningful relationships with his athletes. They knew that he always had their best interests at heart. He encouraged them to develop their individual strengths in ways that elevated both their performance and that of the entire team, as demonstrated by their exceptional record under his leadership.”

Bergen retired from DCS in 2021, after an exemplary 26-year career as both teacher and coach.

According to DCS, to “qualify for the Hall of Fame, one must have served a minimum of 25 years in high school coaching and/or athletic administration, receive two letters of recommendation from administrators and/or fellow coaches, have exemplified service to his/her community, state and affiliated organization, and demonstrated coaching excellence.”