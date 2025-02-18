Former Director Returns for Final Dexter Community Orchestra Performance

Community News

An old friend is back to help the Dexter Community Orchestra celebrate “Stories of Childhood, Perseverance and Friendship” in concert Sunday, March 9 at 4 p.m. at the Center for Performing Arts, Dexter High School.

Cellist Anthony Elliott, former music director of the DCO, is coming out of retirement for one last performance as soloist in Antonin Dvorak’s beloved “Cello Concerto in B Minor”. Professor Elliott is internationally renowned as a performer and teacher, and is known to young area musicians as the former director of Michigan Youth Ensembles University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. He led the DCO from 2011 to 2018, and is well-loved in the Dexter community.

Music Director David Schultz has selected two other pieces for the DCO’s winter concert: Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” and contemporary composer Quinn Mason’s “Inner City Rhapsody”. In the Ravel, listeners will recognize familiar story-book characters, including Sleeping Beauty, Tom Thumb, Beauty and the Beast. “Inner City Rhapsody” is a musical representation of Mason’s gritty urban origins, his struggle to find his artistic voice, and his eventual emergence as a confident African-American composer.

A reception for Professor Elliott follows the program, so old friends will have a chance to reacquaint and chat. As always, admission to DCO concerts is free, no ticket required. Donations toward the orchestra’s expenses are gratefully appreciated.