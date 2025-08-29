August 29, 2025

Foundation for Saline Area Schools Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

STN Staff

Saline

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will induct its 12th Hall of Fame class on Friday Oct. 10. This year, the Foundation is proud to honor the following seven individuals:

Class of 2025

  • Mr. Viswanath “Nath” Akella – Distinguished Service – Saline Area Soccer Association (now Saline FC), SHS Science Olympiad, SHS Field Hockey
  • Mr. Chris Baker – Distinguished Alum – Saline High School Class of 1997
  • Mrs. Peggy Ernst – Distinguished Educator – Paraeducator (40 years) & Safety Town Instructor (42 years)
  • Ms. Mackenzie Ann Gilmore – Distinguished Alum – Saline High School Class of 2007
  • Mr. Zackary Kaster – Distinguished Alum – Saline High School Class of 2011
  • Mr. Rick Radloff – Distinguished Alum – Saline High School Class of 1977
  • Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Janet Washburn – Distinguished Educator – Teacher (nearly 35 years)

The Hall of Fame Celebration will begin with a formal induction ceremony in the Saline High School Auditorium, followed by a patio reception at Hornet Stadium honoring the Class of 2025. The program starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, and the honorees will also be publicly recognized during halftime of the varsity football game.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame was established to permanently honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional ability, leadership, character, dedication, and service to Saline Area Schools and the broader Saline community. The FSAS Hall of Fame wall is permanently displayed near the auditorium in Saline High School, where it is visible to students, staff, and visitors year-round.

Foundation for Saline Area Schools, Saline Area Schools

