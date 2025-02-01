Foundation for Saline Area Schools to Host “Beads & Beats” Fundraiser

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools (FSAS) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated fundraiser, “Beads & Beats,” taking place on Friday, February 28, 2025. This lively event will be held at Travis Pointe Country Club, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Guests can look forward to an evening filled with appetizers and desserts, an exciting mix of live and silent auctions, and unforgettable entertainment by the Cleveland Keys dueling pianos group.

Tickets are now available, with an early bird rate of $85 per person for those who purchase by January 31, 2025. Proceeds from “Beads & Beats” will benefit FSAS, supporting its mission to enrich the educational experiences of students in the Saline Area Schools.

Mark your calendars and join FSAS for a night of music, fun, and giving back to the community. For ticket purchases or more information, visit https://supportfsas.org/event/dueling-pianos-fundraiser-with-the-clevland-keys/.

The event is co-sponsored by FSAS Platinum sponsors: True Community, Promanas, SBK Orthodontics, Qualutions, Kelly Orthodontics, and Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack.