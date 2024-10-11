Foundations’ Rivalry Match Fundraising Underway!

Community News

It’s great to hear about the fundraising efforts of the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) for their respective communities. Collaborative fundraising like this can have a significant positive impact on education.

Diane Jordan Read To Me Book Bag Program courtesy of Chelsea Education Foundation

Here’s a summary of the vital information and how you can get involved:

The BIG GAME: The fundraising competition between CEF and EFD kicked off on October 1 and culminates at halftime during the October 25 Dexter vs. Chelsea high school football game. Rivalry Match: Despite the fierce football rivalry between Dexter and Chelsea, the foundations unite for a common cause: raising money for educational grants. This unity in the rivalry is a testament to the strong community spirit. Check the Leaderboard: You can track the progress of the fundraising competition and see who is in the lead. Fundraising Efforts: Both foundations are actively fundraising in the weeks before the game. Follow their social media to support and participate in fundraising. Game-Day Donations: If you’re attending the football game on October 25, you can donate by credit card, cash, or check.

Leaderboard check-ins and donations can be made directly at anytime on their respective websites, CEF: https://www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/2024-rivalry-match-game-on, and EFD: https://www.efdexter.org/2024-rivalry-match.

Support and School Spirit: The game will be more than just a football match. It will celebrate community and education, featuring fun games and giveaways to show your support and school spirit. Get ready to have a blast!

“Since graduation year 1907, 23 members of my extended family benefited from a Chelsea education. Tiny measure of gratitude for an incalculable value!” Anonymous Donor – Chelsea Education Foundation

”We are excited to again be able to support the mission of EFD during the Rivalry Match! We appreciate all you do for Dexter schools and our future generations,” Anonymous family donation to Education Foundation of Dexter

Dexter’s Silent Disco – courtesy Educational Foundation of Dexter

By supporting these foundations, you are not just contributing to the educational grants in both communities but also empowering students, staff, and teachers. Your support can make a significant difference in the education of students in Chelsea and Dexter. Check their websites for updates to see which foundation is leading the fundraising competition. Your support matters!