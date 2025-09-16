Four Candidates Outline Priorities in Chelsea City Council Forum

Photo: Chelsea council candidates (L-R) Sam Angus, Tony Iannelli, Bill O’Reilly, and Felix Stump at the Sept. 8, 2025, candidate forum in council chambers. Photo: city video screenshot.

With Chelsea facing questions of growth, stability, and community identity, four candidates for City Council shared their visions for the city in a Sept. 8, 2025, forum with moderator Paul Schissler reminding viewers, “These are not jobs for the faint of heart or the casual volunteer, but they are rather jobs for skilled, thoughtful people who care about this city.”

The forum, held in council chambers, was hosted by the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and streamed live for the public. A recording is available on the Chamber’s website. Voters will choose among four candidates, Sam Angus, Tony Iannelli, Bill O’Reilly, and Felix Stump, for open City Council seats in the Nov. 4 election.

Sam Angus: Community Partnerships and Recreation

Angus emphasized his experience in civic engagement and collaboration. “I’m running for city council to build on the progress we’ve made over the past four years, working together to face challenges and seize opportunities while protecting what makes Chelsea special.”

A longtime volunteer, Angus highlighted roles with youth sports, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Community Education and Recreation Collaborative, and the Chelsea Senior Center. He said these partnerships could help expand facilities such as a community pool and arts center.

“Progress takes time, community input and collaboration…I’m hoping to bring my political knowledge and my experience with community collaboration to city council to help bring Chelsea closer to a new community pool, a reborn Art Center, a complete trail and sidewalk system, adequate workforce housing and so much more.”

Tony Iannelli: Experience and Responsible Growth

Iannelli, a council member since 2017 and Mayor Pro Tem since 2021, stressed his record of service. “I moved to Chelsea back in the 90s, and like many others, I never found a reason to leave…One of the things that always stood out to me about this community is the way the residents take pride in their community.”

He pointed to achievements during his tenure, including adoption of the city master plan, zoning updates to allow mixed-use housing, and partnerships on police and recycling initiatives. “My main reason for running right now, for re-election, is to continue with the good work and the foundations that we’ve built along the way during my time on council.”

Iannelli said Chelsea’s most pressing challenge is managing growth responsibly while keeping city finances in check.

Bill O’Reilly: Stability and Senior Services

O’Reilly, former executive director of the Chelsea Senior Center, underscored his focus on restoring stability in city administration. “It’s lacking right now. We’ve got chaos in terms of city administration. We’re about to hire our fourth city manager in less than four years…It’s cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

He also noted Chelsea’s large senior population and said their needs must be prioritized. “Chelsea has senior population 60 and above 41%…we need to work together to meet and exceed the needs of those remarkable individuals.”

O’Reilly argued for efficiency in city operations to ensure resources are available for road repairs and other priorities.

Felix Stump: Inclusion and Forward Planning

Stump, a project director for federal programs, described his move to Chelsea during the pandemic and his commitment to inclusive community values. “We finally made a move that we’d long dreamed about, back to Michigan…into the Chelsea community that had already won us over.”

He said his professional background managing large teams and budgets prepared him for council service. “I’m proud of my ability to listen closely, reframe different perspectives so others can relate and help guide groups to decisions where everyone feels heard and respected.”

Stump named attainable housing as a top issue. “We need them to be able to move here…because if we want this town to grow, but even if we wanted to maintain its current size, the only way to do that isn’t through organic growth, but through people moving in from elsewhere.”

Election Day

The forum highlighted common themes of housing, infrastructure, and stability, while also revealing different emphases: Angus on partnerships, Iannelli on experience, O’Reilly on senior services and stability, and Stump on inclusion and housing.

Chelsea voters will decide who will fill the open City Council seats on Nov. 4, 2025.

Voters are encouraged to take time to view the full forum, available on the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce website.