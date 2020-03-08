Advertisement





The Chelsea boys’ bowling team had four bowlers compete at the D2 state finals in Waterford Saturday with Luis Carvallo qualifying for bracket play before bowing out in the round of 16.

The bowlers roll six qualifying games with the top 16 out of 60 bowlers moving on to bracket play.

Carvallo rolled a six-game total of 1199 to qualify 16th and move on to bracket play. He rolled high games of 232, 225, and 212 to move on.

In bracket play he faced the #1 qualifier from Warren Woods Tower Noah Tafanelli but fell 439-393. Carvallo rolled games of 222 and 171 in the match. Tafanelli would go on and win the state title, with his closest match of the day being against Carvallo.

Advertisement

Tyler Bowman finished 33rd in the qualifying round with a six-game total of 1115 and a high game of 257.

Jaylen Watson was 37th with a score of 1085 with a high game of 248.

John Davis was 45th with a total of 1054 wit ha high game of 202.