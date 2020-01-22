Advertisement





Four Chelsea student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play athletics at the college level over the past couple of weeks.

Abbie Bost



Abbie Bost signed to play Hockey at Trine University in Indiana. Her parents are Ryan and Lori Bost

Myranda Montoye

Myranda Montoye signed to do track and field at Oberlin College in Ohio. Her parents are Brian and Sheri Montoye

Josiah Fitch

Josiah Fitch signed to do track and field at Spring Arbor University. His parents are Jeff and Chrissy Fitch.

Advertisement

Olivia Olk

Olivia Olk signed to do crew/rowing at the University of Michigan. Her mom is Jennifer Olk