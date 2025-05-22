Four Pets Escaping the Vet in Purple Rose Theatre’s Summer Comedy 

The Purple Rose Theatre Company has announced the final production of their 34th season, “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” a World Premiere comedy written by Michigan native Matt Letscher. Tickets are on sale now.

Four pets in a veterinarian’s waiting room plan an escape when they suspect one of them is in danger.

This production of “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Letscher began writing for the Purple Rose in 2006 with his Red Scare farce, “Sea of Fools.” An award-winning playwright and actor, his play “Demolition” garnered the 2025 StageRaw Award for Best Playwriting after an extended run in LA and “Gaps in the Fossil Record” received the 2015 Edgerton Foundation’s New Play Award for its production at the Purple Rose.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland, the cast features Mark Colson (Detroit), Jamie Elvey (Okemos), Maria Ru-djen (Royal Oak), John Seibert (Ann Arbor), Meghan VanArsdalen (Ann Arbor), Jonathan West (Belleville). Set Design by Sarah Pearline, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Shelby Newport, Lighting Design by Noele Stollmack, Sound Design by Brad Phillips. Stefanie Din is the Stage Manager and Mary Toth and Jennifer Lowe are the Assistant Stage Managers.

Production Sponsors include Chelsea Home curated by Kitty & Co. and Lane Animal Hospital. 2024-2025 Season Underwriters include the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors are JTV and Michigan Public.

Performance Schedule

Performances of “Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet” at The Purple Rose run from Friday, June 20 through Sunday, August 31, 2025. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, June 26, with talkbacks June 20-25. The press opening is Friday, June 27 at 8:00pm.

Special Events and Partnerships

On July 3, 10, & 24 and August 7, 14, & 28 at 4:30-6:30pm, there will be adoption events located at the Purple Rose in partnership with Cascades Humane Society. Animals available for adoption will be on site at the theatre.

Ticket Information

Performances are Wednesday – Sunday at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+).

For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.