Fourth Quarter Rally Lifts Chelsea in Playoff Opener

The Chelsea football team used two fourth quarter touchdowns to rally past SEC White rival Pinckney for a 24-20 win in the Division 4 playoff opener Friday night.

The Bulldogs and Pirates played a defensive battle that Chelsea pulled out with a 7-0 win earlier in the season and the rematch was much the same for over a half.

Both teams moved the ball to start the game with the Pirates taking the opening kick and driving to the Bulldogs ten. On fourth down, the Pirates went for it and the snap went over the running backs head and the Bulldogs Calvin Decker recovered at the 35.

Chelsea drove deep into Pirate territory, but the drive stalled and the Bulldogs missed a 32 yard field goal to keep the game scoreless.

After a Pinckney punt, the Bulldogs again drove deep into Pirate territory, only to miss another field goal and it stayed 0-0.

Pinckney broke through with a 54-yard scoring pass, but the extra point was blocked for a 6-0 lead.

Chelsea answered with just over a minute remaining when Jax Ichesco connected with Gibby Ichesco for a 25-yard scoring pass and the extra point put the Bulldogs up 7-6 at halftime.

The Bulldogs punted to start the second half, but a Pinckney player tipped the ball and Chelsea recovered at the 29. A unsportsmanlike penalty on the Pinckney sideline moved the ball to the 14, but the Bulldogs could not capitalize when the Pirates intercepted a pass at the one yard line.

On the first play Luke Webster blew through the line and tackled the Pinckney back in the endzone for a safety and a 9-6 lead.

After a Chelsea punt, Pinckney took over at its own eight and two plays later struck for a 90-yard TD pass. The two point conversion was good and the Pirates led 14-9 after three quarters.

Chelsea took over and one third and nine, Jax Ichesco ran for eight yards and was hit out of bounds by a Pinckney defender for a 15 yard personal foul to give Chelsea a first down.

The Bulldogs retook the lead early in the fourth when the Bulldogs offensive line bulled their way into the endzone for a one-yard TD sneak by Ichesco. He then ran in the two-point conversion and Chelsea led 17-14.

The Bulldogs celebrate Gibby Ichesco’s late touchdown in the fourth quarter. Photo by Mike Williamson

Chelsea forced a Pinckney punt and with 3:11 left Gibby Ichesco scored with a 38 yard TD run to put the Bulldogs up 24-14.

Pinckney answered and scored with a 24-yard touchdown pass but missed the extra point and Chelsea led 24-20 with 1:23 left.

Calvin Decker recovered the onside kick and the Bulldogs would line up in victory formation to run out the clock.

Gibby Ichesco had a big night with 131 yards on 11 carries and a TD and caught one pass for a 25 yard TD.

Ethan Povlich plowed his way to 100 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Jax Ichesco rushed for 59 yards and a score and was 3-6 passing for 46 yards and a TD.

The Bulldogs advance to the district finals Friday night when they host Haslett in a rematch of last year’s district game that saw the Vikings end Chelsea’s season 30-22.