Free Event: Learn the Skill of Mindful Eating and Experience a New Perspective on Food

Eating: it’s something all of us do—usually several times a day—but it’s an activity that is often fraught with complexity. For many folks, food is a necessary inconvenience that feels more like a disruption than a delight. For others, it might be an activity wrapped up in emotions, habits, “diet culture,” and societal pressures. And if you’re one of the millions of people who made a New Year’s resolution related to food, this time of year can be especially challenging as ambitious January goals may have fallen by the wayside.

But what if there were a way to approach food that moves beyond the complexities and returns us to a more grounded way of experiencing mealtime? What if we were to approach eating as a meditative act? That’s the focus of an upcoming event on mindful eating, brought to you by Mindful Dexter.

The Mindful Eating event is free and open to all and will take place in the lower level of the Dexter District Library on Saturday, March 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Registration is appreciated by March 19 to ensure adequate planning, as several small food samples will be provided to each participant so that you can practice the skill of mindful eating. Visit tinyurl.com/MindfulEating3-22 to register.

If you have food allergies or sensitivities, feel free to bring a small portion of your own food item(s) that work for you.

This free opportunity will explore a different angle that can help simplify our relationship with food while returning joy and nourishment to the table. By cultivating mindfulness around eating, participants can learn how to tune into their body’s natural cues, make more intentional food choices, and find satisfaction in every bite.

The event will be led by Jeanette Brooks, one of the founders of Mindful Dexter. Since 2018, Mindful Dexter has offered free mindfulness meditation opportunities to the community, fostering awareness, community, and wellbeing. Mindful Dexter is made possible by the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation and the Dexter District Library.