FREEDOM TOWNSHIP

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

SHORT-TERM TRANSIENT RENTAL ORDINANCE NO. _50__

During a regular meeting on January 14, 2020, the Freedom Township Board of Trustees adopted the Short-Term Transient Rental Ordinance No. 50, by authority of Public Act 246 of 1945, as amended (Township Ordinances, being MCL 41.181 – MCL41.187), to provide for the licensing and regulation of certain residential rental units within Freedom Township and other purposes.

A copy of this ordinance may be purchased or inspected at the Township Hall (11508 Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158) by appointment with the Township Clerk, Valisa Bristle, (734) 222-6399. The adopted ordinance shall become effective 30 days following publication of this notice.