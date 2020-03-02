Advertisement
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that The Public Accuracy test for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election has been scheduled for February 27, 2020 at 10:00a.m. in the Freedom Township Hall located at 11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, Michigan.
The Public Accuracy test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count
the votes cast at the election meet requirements of law.
Valisa Bristle, Freedom Township Clerk