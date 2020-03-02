Advertisement





FREEDOM TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that The Public Accuracy test for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election has been scheduled for February 27, 2020 at 10:00a.m. in the Freedom Township Hall located at 11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, Michigan.

The Public Accuracy test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count

the votes cast at the election meet requirements of law.

Valisa Bristle, Freedom Township Clerk