Advertisement





FREEDOM TOWNSHIP WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Freedom Township Hall (11508 Pleasant Lake Road) to invite public comment on proposed amendments to articles 2.0 (Zoning Districts), 3.0 (Dimensional Standards), 4.0 (Land Use Table), 5.0 (Use Standards), 6.0 (General Provisions), 9.0 (Acreage Parcel Division), 10.0 (Supplementary Development Provisions), and 19.0 (Definitions) of Zoning Ordinance No. 43, for the purposes of revising the Lake (LK) District purpose statement consistent with the more limited residential character as established on the Official Zoning Map; deleting LK District requirements for maximum front yard setback and reduced transition buffer; removing certain non-residential land uses from the list of allowable land uses in the Manufactured Housing Park (R-6) and LK zoning districts; deleting bed and breakfast inns from the list of allowable uses in the R-6 District and revising the LK District to allow the use subject to conditional use permit approval; deleting the LK District reference from the use standards for workshops or studios; revising portable structure standards; requiring county Treasurer certification of no delinquent taxes with any acreage parcel division application; and inserting provisions and definitions for small cell and micro wireless communication facilities consistent with recent state law changes, all by authority of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended.

The proposed amendments may be viewed at the Township Hall by appointment with the Township Clerk, (734) 222-6399. Written comments on the application may be mailed to the Freedom Township Planning Commission, Attn. Larry Lindemann, Chair, 13500 Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158.

Advertisement

Per the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals who require special accommodations should contact the Township Clerk at least seven days prior to the hearing.

The Planning Commission’s regular meeting will immediately follow the public hearing.