FREEDOM TOWNSHIP

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Freedom Township Hall (11508 Pleasant Lake Road) to invite public comment on proposed amendments to articles 4.0 (Land Use Table), 5.0 (Use Standards), and 19.0 (Definitions) of the Freedom Township Zoning Ordinance No. 43 for the purpose of updating allowable land use provisions that apply to short-term transient rentals in the Township by authority of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended.

The proposed amendments may be viewed at the Township Hall by appointment with the Township Clerk, (734) 222-6399. Written comments on the application may be mailed to the Freedom Township Planning Commission, Attn. Larry Lindemann, Chair, 13500 Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158.

Per the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals who require special accommodations should contact the Township Clerk at least seven days prior to the hearing.

The Planning Commission’s regular meeting will immediately follow the public hearing.