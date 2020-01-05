Advertisement





Freedom Township Board

11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158

SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES

December 10, 2019 Regular Board Meeting

Meeting called to order at 8:00pm

Members present: Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 19 public in attendance

Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.

Items approved:

Change to agenda to add resolution opposing HB 4554 to new business

Minutes for November 12, 2019

Treasurers Report

To have the planning commission review a zoning ordinance amendment for prohibiting short-term rentals in certain areas of the township and have the township attorney and planner review the regulatory ordinance to make sure they coincide

To adopt resolution 19-07 now therefore be it resolved that Freedom Township Board of Trustees support the previous planning and preparation actions by the safety committee to seek grants and funding for a variety of communications systems and emergency planning efforts and activities to enhance citizen protection and preparation

To appoint Matt Little for a 3 yr. term for Planning Commission

To appoint Karen Flahie for a 3 yr. term for Planning Commission

To appoint Dan Schaible for a 1 yr. term for Planning Commission

To set the Freedom Twp. board meetings for the second Tuesday of the month at 8:00 p.m. at the Freedom Township hall

To adopt resolution 19-08 now therefore be it resolved that Freedom Township Board of Trustees ask that HB 4554 be rejected and that local zoning decisions be left in the hands of local government where they belong

Warrants

Meeting adjourned at 9:57p.m.

Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor

Copies of meeting minutes are available upon request from the Township Clerk or on the website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org

Valisa Bristle, Township Clerk

Dale Weidmayer, Township Supervisor