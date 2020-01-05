Freedom Township Board
11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158
SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES
December 10, 2019 Regular Board Meeting
Meeting called to order at 8:00pm
Members present: Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 19 public in attendance
Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.
Items approved:
Change to agenda to add resolution opposing HB 4554 to new business
Minutes for November 12, 2019
Treasurers Report
To have the planning commission review a zoning ordinance amendment for prohibiting short-term rentals in certain areas of the township and have the township attorney and planner review the regulatory ordinance to make sure they coincide
To adopt resolution 19-07 now therefore be it resolved that Freedom Township Board of Trustees support the previous planning and preparation actions by the safety committee to seek grants and funding for a variety of communications systems and emergency planning efforts and activities to enhance citizen protection and preparation
To appoint Matt Little for a 3 yr. term for Planning Commission
To appoint Karen Flahie for a 3 yr. term for Planning Commission
To appoint Dan Schaible for a 1 yr. term for Planning Commission
To set the Freedom Twp. board meetings for the second Tuesday of the month at 8:00 p.m. at the Freedom Township hall
To adopt resolution 19-08 now therefore be it resolved that Freedom Township Board of Trustees ask that HB 4554 be rejected and that local zoning decisions be left in the hands of local government where they belong
Warrants
Meeting adjourned at 9:57p.m.
Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor
Copies of meeting minutes are available upon request from the Township Clerk or on the website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org
Valisa Bristle, Township Clerk
Dale Weidmayer, Township Supervisor