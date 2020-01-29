Advertisement





Freedom Township Board

11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158

SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES

January 14, 2020 Regular Board Meeting

Advertisement

Meeting called to order at 8:00pm

Members present Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl absent-Schaible 14 public in attendance

Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.

Items approved:

Minutes for December 10, 2019

Treasurers Report

To move the March 10, 2020 Township Board meeting to Wednesday March 11, 2020 due to the election

To have the clerk contact a CPA firm to prepare the standard bookkeeping needed to be completed before the annual audit

To adopt the Short-Term Transient Rental Ordinance No. 50 to provide for the licensing and regulation of certain residential rental units within Freedom Township and other purposes

Warrants

Meeting adjourned at 9:46p.m.

Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor

Copies of meeting minutes are available upon request from the Township Clerk or on the website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org

Valisa Bristle, Township Clerk

Dale Weidmayer, Township Supervisor