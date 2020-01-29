Freedom Township Board
11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158
SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES
January 14, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
Meeting called to order at 8:00pm
Members present Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl absent-Schaible 14 public in attendance
Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.
Items approved:
Minutes for December 10, 2019
Treasurers Report
To move the March 10, 2020 Township Board meeting to Wednesday March 11, 2020 due to the election
To have the clerk contact a CPA firm to prepare the standard bookkeeping needed to be completed before the annual audit
To adopt the Short-Term Transient Rental Ordinance No. 50 to provide for the licensing and regulation of certain residential rental units within Freedom Township and other purposes
Warrants
Meeting adjourned at 9:46p.m.
Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor
Valisa Bristle, Township Clerk
Dale Weidmayer, Township Supervisor