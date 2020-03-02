Advertisement





Freedom Township Board

11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158

SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES

February 11, 2020 Regular Board Meeting

Advertisement

Meeting called to order at 8:00pm

Members present Bristle, Layher, Schaible absent-Weidmayer, Huehl 6 public in attendance

Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.

Items approved:

o have Layher moderate the meeting

Minutes for January 14, 2020

Treasurers Report

To approve the presented application for a short-term transient rental facility license and set the application fee for $500 and the escrow deposit amount at $1,000

To approve the 2020 poverty guidelines

To approve Freedom Townships’ poverty exemption guidelines and put the application on file with the township

To adopt the policy for inspection of assessing records

To increase Supervisor’s salary by $500, Clerk’s salary will stay the same and add $1,500 per election conducted, Treasurer’s salary by $500, Trustees pay by $25/mtg, Deputies pay by $2/hr, Planning Commission Chair salary by $200, Zoning Inspector’s salary by $300 and Ordinance Enforcement Officer’s salary by $1,100.

To establish township officer’s salaries. Now therefore it be resolved that as of 4-1-2020 the salaries of the township board members are as follows: Supervisor $18,000, Treasurer $20,000, Clerk $19,500 +$1,500/per election, and Trustees $200.00 per meeting

To adopt the Zoning Ordinance Amendment 43-F, to update the zoning ordinance with allowable land use provisions that apply to short-term transient rentals in the Township; revising the Lake (LK) District purpose statement consistent with the more limited residential character as established on the Official Zoning Map; deleting LK District requirements for maximum front yard setback and reduced transition buffer; removing certain non-residential land uses from the list of allowable land uses in the Manufactured Housing Park (R-6) and LK zoning districts; deleting bed and breakfast inns from the list of allowable uses in the R-6 District and revising the LK District to allow the use subject to conditional use permit approval; deleting public transportation facilities from the list of allowable land uses; deleting the LK District reference from the use standards for workshops or studios; revising portable structure standards; requiring county Treasurer certification of no delinquent taxes with any acreage parcel division application; and inserting provisions and definitions for small cell and micro wireless communication facilities consistent with recent state law changes

To set the Budget Hearing for Tuesday March 11th at 7:30pm

Warrants

Meeting adjourned at 9:48p.m.

Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Rudy Layher, Treasurer (moderator)

Copies of meeting minutes are available upon request from the Township Clerk or on the website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org

Valisa Bristle, Township Clerk

Rudy Layher, Township Treasurer