Advertisement





FREEDOM TOWNSHIP

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

During a regular meeting on February 11, 2020, the Freedom Township Board of Trustees adopted Ordinance No. 43-F to amend Zoning Ordinance articles 2.0 (Zoning Districts), 3.0 (Dimensional Standards), 4.0 (Land Use Table), 5.0 (Use Standards), 6.0 (General Provisions), 9.0 (Acreage Parcel Division), 10.0 (Supplementary Development Provisions), and 19.0 (Definitions) of the Freedom Township Zoning Ordinance No. 43 for the purpose of updating allowable land use provisions that apply to short-term transient rentals in the Township; revising the Lake (LK) District purpose statement consistent with the more limited residential character as established on the Official Zoning Map; deleting LK District requirements for maximum front yard setback and reduced transition buffer; removing certain non-residential land uses from the list of allowable land uses in the Manufactured Housing Park (R-6) and LK zoning districts; deleting bed and breakfast inns from the list of allowable uses in the R-6 District and revising the LK District to allow the use subject to conditional use permit approval; deleting public transportation facilities from the list of allowable land uses; deleting the LK District reference from the use standards for workshops or studios; revising portable structure standards; requiring county Treasurer certification of no delinquent taxes with any acreage parcel division application; and inserting provisions and definitions for small cell and micro wireless communication facilities consistent with recent state law changes, all by authority of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended.

Advertisement

A copy of the Zoning Ordinance and amendatory ordinance may be purchased or inspected at the Township Hall (11508 Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158) by appointment with the Township Clerk, Valisa Bristle, (734) 428-7545 ext.2. The Zoning Ordinance is posted on the Township’s website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org.

The adopted amendments shall become effective seven (7) days after publication of this notice of adoption, unless referendum procedures are initiated under MCL 125.3402. If referendum procedures are initiated under MCL 125.3402, the ordinance shall take effect in accordance with MCL 125.3402.