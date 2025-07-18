Friends Book Sale Chair Moves On To New Career in Dexter

Cortney Ophoff led successful revenue growth for Dexter District Library Friends. Photo by Bud Haynes

Cortney Ophoff has been a part of the Friends of the Dexter District Library for the past 15 years. As Book Sale Chair, Ophoff supervised a raft of book sorters and sale-day volunteers that has allowed the Book Sales to generate over $15,000 annually to help support the Dexter District Library’s programs, collections and activities.

Ophoff earned a degree in Evolutionalry Biology from the University of Michigan, proving that a degree in something book related is not necessary to run the Friends Book Sale. She began volunteering with the Friends in 2010, working with the Membership Committee. Ophoff recalled that from the first Saturday Book Sale she voluntering, she was hooked. She signed up on the spot to help with weekly sorting, bringing along her then 4 year old son, Calvin.

After sorting for a few months, the previous Book Sale Chair asked if Ophoff would be interested in taking on the Chair position. Ophoff gladly agreed and more than a decade and a half later, the Book Sales are one of the biggest Saturday attractions in Dexter.

According to the Friends of Dexter District Library, Ophoff is a “great volunteer organizer,” even enlisting her parents, husband and son as regular Book Sale volunteers. But it has been the joy of working with so many members of our community, from the volunteer sorters and Book Sale workers and shoppers that has kept her involved for soon long. Ophoff’s greatest challenge at Friends has been to grow the Book Sale revenue by working closely with the sorters, adding organizational efforts and better defining book genres. She turned the regular December sale into a holiday event and doubled the length of Dexter Daze Summer Festival event. She persevered through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended all volunteer activities. Her proudest accomplishment was being able to give her time and effort to better the Dexter District Library and build a sense of community among the many volunteers who have helped with all aspect of the Book Sale over the years.

This leaves the Friends of the Library searching for its next Book Sale Coordinator. According to Ophoff, the ideal person to fill the job of Book Sale Chair would be someone with fresh new ideas. There are no prerequisites for the role, but good organizational skills are important.

The current position and responsibilities include directing volunteers in sorting and preparing the stock for the Book Sales. Arranging for the handling of overflow books, managing the 10 sales each year, including the set-up and clean-up of each sale and participating in Friends Board meetings. Ophoff greatly expanded the role of Book Sale Chair through her hard work and dedication.

Interested candidates should contact Kevin Vrsek via email at: [email protected] or call the Dexter Library front desk at 734-426-4477.