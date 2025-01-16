Friends of Chelsea District Library Receives Transformational Gift from Charitable Trust

Earlier this year, the Friends of Chelsea District Library received an unexpected and transformative gift from the Oscar W. Haab Charitable Trust. This surprise donation has sparked excitement and inspiration among board members, who are eager to use the funds to amplify their support of the Chelsea District Library (CDL).

One key project already underway is the construction of a protective garage for CDL’s beloved bookmobile, Mobee. The Friends have played a pivotal role in raising funds for Mobee, which brings library materials, technology, and programs directly to community gathering spaces. As a significant community investment, Mobee deserves the best care possible. By funding the creation of a dedicated storage facility, the Friends are ensuring that Mobee will remain safe and in excellent condition, ready to serve for years to come.

“The Friends have always been passionate about enhancing library services, and this extraordinary gift allows us to dream bigger and do more for our community,” said Dayle Wright, President of the Friends of CDL.

Additional ideas for utilizing the trust’s funds are still under consideration, with a focus on aligning with the library’s most pressing needs. This unexpected donation reaffirms the importance of the Friends’ mission to support CDL and strengthens their ability to make a meaningful impact.

The Friends of Chelsea District Library are committed to continuing their work to enrich library services and extend their benefits to all. For more information about the Friends and their initiatives, visit friends.chelseadistrictlibrary.org.