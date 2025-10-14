From the Archives: 1881 County Notes That Raise Eyebrows Today

A look back at the Saline Observer, October 6, 1881

Clipping from the October 6, 1881, Saline Observer. Clarke Historical Library, CMU

The Saline Observer filled its columns with “County Items” in the fall of 1881, a scatter of notes that today feel both curious and telling.

An Ann Arbor man had his pockets picked of $30 while at the state fair, no small loss in an era when that sum equaled weeks of wages. Another report tallied up 38,403 volumes in the University of Michigan’s libraries.

Fair season dominated the week’s highlights. Gate receipts at the Ypsilanti Fair reached $1,500, while a Manchester farmer proudly brought in 100 bushels of potatoes from just 50 rods of land. Over in Ann Arbor, the new university library’s heating “apparatus” was projected to cost $6,000.

The Observer passed along word that an Ann Arbor lady sported fingernails an inch long. “Long nails are stylish,” the paper remarked. Less humorous was the account of Mrs. Fannie Strable, who died from morphine poisoning, her death debated as an accident or a suicide.

Other tidbits reminded readers of a changing world. The Ann Arbor Daily News announced the purchase of a brand-new cylinder press, promising faster and sharper printing. And in Bridgewater Township, farmers claimed bounties on 600 woodchuck scalps at ten cents apiece, a rough country method of pest control.

Together, the column captures a patchwork of daily life in 1881, fair prizes and farming triumphs, local tragedies, technological advances, and even style notes. It’s a reminder that the blend of serious and trivial news has always been part of community journalism.