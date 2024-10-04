From the Classroom to High School Sports, Milan has a New Athletic Director  

Milan Area Schools (MAS) new Athletic Director is a familiar face who has a lot of experience at the high school level.

At a meeting last month, the MAS Board of Education appointed Herb Morelock as the new AD by a unanimous vote. Morelock has been a teacher in Milan for years. His experience with the district played a big part in him getting this new role.

MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach said the district had an excellent pool of applicants and conducted numerous interviews. However, in the end Morelock’s knowledge and experience put him over the top.

“To me, I feel blessed that we’re able to move on one of our own, veteran staff, who really knows our kids and knows athletics, and is just going to do a really great job,” Girbach said of Morelock.

He commended Morelock for stepping up and taking on a different pathway in his career after teaching at Milan High School for 19 years.

The previous AD accepted a position in a larger district outside of Grand Rapids.

Of the new AD, MAS school board treasurer Thomas Faro said Morelock is an exceptional choice with a background in sports and is someone that has shown a lot of loyalty to the district. Faro said he will be an excellent AD.

School board president Andrew Cislo agreed with the other board members’ assessments of Morelock and said he’s excited to have “Mr. Morelock take on this role for us.”