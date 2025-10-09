October 09, 2025

Frost Advisory Issued Until 9AM for Washtenaw County

A Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, and surrounding areas, effective from midnight tonight until 9 AM EDT on Friday. Residents should prepare for temperatures as low as 33 degrees, which may result in frost formation and could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

