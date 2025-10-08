October 08, 2025

Frost Advisory Issued Until 9AM for Washtenaw County

A Frost Advisory has been issued with minor severity for parts of southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, and surrounding counties, effective from midnight tonight until 9 AM EDT Thursday. Residents should expect temperatures as low as 33 degrees, which may lead to frost formation and pose a risk to sensitive outdoor vegetation if not properly covered.

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Click here to see original alert

