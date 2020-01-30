Advertisement





by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

Dexter’s Planning Commission is studying Short Term Rentals (STRs) to determine how best to update City ordinances for the popular and growing lodging alternative to traditional motel/hotel accommodations.

In their presentation to the Commission in early January, city staff reported that the popular STR service, AirBnB, in 2018 booked 600,000 stays with the hosts earning a combined $78 million. The average annual host income was $6,300 per property.

One of the characteristics that have made STRs so popular is the variation in accommodation type, hosting arrangement, rental duration, and rental frequency. More and more, people are preferring this flexibility along with the casual air of the experience over the ‘one size fits all’ approach of commercial operations.

To help in understanding best practices for a community like Dexter, city staff is employing a practice when assessing overall economic development – using similar communities for benchmarking. To study STRs for Dexter, city staff is using the city of Lafayette, Colorado.

“We’re trying to find communities that are similar to Dexter,” Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol reported to the City Council. “We’re a downtown community, small population, close to a university, and without a lot of water around us.”

Albeit larger in population, Lafayette is near Boulder and the University of Colorado. The city has experienced steady growth for years, continues to develop economically, and is also working through its ordinances regarding STRs.

In comparing STRs with Bed & Breakfast establishments, city staff determined there were many more similarities between the two from a customer standpoint than there were differences – the most notable difference being meal service. Both types of businesses can exist side-by-side with the customer ultimately choosing the experience they prefer.

Moving forward, city staff suggests STRs as one way to promote tourism for the City of Dexter while still maintaining the small-town character which is in accordance with the City’s Master Plan. The Planning Commission will consider other potential impacts that STRs could have on the City such as nuisance issues, parking, safety, affect to neighborhood character, as well as overall tourism.

At their next meeting, the Commission will delve into the regulatory landscape for STRs and begin planning for public engagement to hear what residents think about the practice.