Chelsea MI
7-01-2022 8:29am

Weekly Road Work July 4-10

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October
Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4 (delayed start)
Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships Rolling operation - dust control Week of July 4
Dexter, Webster Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure June 13 - July 14 (extended)
Lima Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships Rolling operation - dust control Week of July 4
Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships Rolling operation - dust control Week of July 4
Lyndon Island Lake Rd between Werkner Rd and Stofer Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Lyndon Stofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Lyndon Hadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Lyndon, Sylvan Werkner Rd between M-52 and Island Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Manchester Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of July 4
Northfield Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd Road closure June 13 - mid-July
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure June 13 - July 22
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - late-August
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Merritt Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept.
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 13 - July 11
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late-July (extended)
Salem, Northfield, Webster N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure June 27 - July 7 (extended)
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - October
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 15 (extended)
Scio E. Delhi Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - 19
Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 5 - 18
Sharon Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of July 4
Sylvan Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships Rolling operation - dust control Week of July 4
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 5 - 18
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
Webster Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
York Petersburg Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
York Day Rd between Dennison Rd and Petersburg Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 4
Ypsilanti Evelyn Ave between Hull Ave and Marcus Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Lester Ave between Evelyn Ave and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Unpaved local roads throughout the township
Rolling operation - dust control
July 4 - 18
