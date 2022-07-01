Weekly Road Work July 4-10

|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - October
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4 (delayed start)
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of July 4
|Dexter, Webster
|Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - July 14 (extended)
|Lima
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of July 4
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of July 4
|Lyndon
|Island Lake Rd between Werkner Rd and Stofer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Lyndon
|Stofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Lyndon
|Hadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Lyndon, Sylvan
|Werkner Rd between M-52 and Island Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Manchester
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of July 4
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - mid-July
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|June 13 - July 22
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - late-August
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Merritt Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 13 - July 11
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late-July (extended)
|Salem, Northfield, Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 27 - July 7 (extended)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - October
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 15 (extended)
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - 19
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 5 - 18
|Sharon
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of July 4
|Sylvan
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of July 4
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 5 - 18
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster
|Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|York
|Petersburg Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|York
|Day Rd between Dennison Rd and Petersburg Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 4
|Ypsilanti
|Evelyn Ave between Hull Ave and Marcus Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Lester Ave between Evelyn Ave and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 4 - 18