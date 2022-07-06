CPD Weekly Report 07-05-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-2007

Location: Wellington X Arthur St.

Date: June 30, 2022

Time: 7:48 pm

INFORMATION: While en route to another police call, an officer stopped a vehicle that had been involved in a vehicle crash where the suspect had left the scene. The suspect/driver was identified as a 27-year-old Standish, Michigan resident. The subject was investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol and later arrested and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. There are no further details of the arrest available at the time of this report. The case remains open, pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

*****

Incident #: 22-2036

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: July 3, 2022

Time: 1:43 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a soliciting complaint in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer located the subject in question, who was playing music and asking for donations/money. The subject was advised that the property manager did not want them to be on their property while also asking for money and playing music. The subject complied and voluntarily agreed to leave the premises without further incident.