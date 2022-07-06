League of Women Voters Online Candidate Guide for 2022 Primary Elections

Voters in Washtenaw County can now access information for the August 2 primary election at Vote411.org. This non-partisan voter guide, produced by the League of Women Voters, allows voters to enter their address to see what will be on their ballot, view election information, and learn where candidates stand on the issues. The League poses questions to all candidates and uploads responses in their own words, giving voters a feel for who the candidates are.

Videos of local candidate forums are also available on Vote411.org this year. The League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County conducted 14 forums in June featuring over 30 candidates from several communities running for mayor, council, trustee, commissioner, judge, and more. All these candidates will be on the August 2 primary ballot. They’re available at Vote411.org by clicking on “Find what’s on your ballot,” and entering your address, or on the League’s website, LWVwashtenaw.org.

"Many people view Vote411 as the premiere online nonpartisan voter guide. This year the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County is proud to have expanded Vote411 to include candidate forums for all parts of the county, which are now available on Vote411.org in addition to our League website," states Lynne Kochmanski, President of the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.